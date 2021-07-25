D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,325,344 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325,344 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Juniper Networks worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

