D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,311,661 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.02 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

