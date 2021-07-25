D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,093 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.