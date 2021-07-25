D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 206,571 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.