CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 462,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.