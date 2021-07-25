Cypress Capital LLC Takes $36,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,535,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,824. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.