Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,689 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,829. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.55 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

