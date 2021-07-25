Cypress Capital LLC Has $43.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,757. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $227.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

