Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

KMB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. 5,013,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

