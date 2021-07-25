Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.