Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,412 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Adient worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

