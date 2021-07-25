Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 110,739 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 110,739 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.