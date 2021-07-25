Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

