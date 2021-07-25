Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Terex worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.