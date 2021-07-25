Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 298.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $56.27 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

