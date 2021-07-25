CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 164.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after buying an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,394,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

