Crown (CRW) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Crown has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $5,534.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00077610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003488 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,673,210 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

