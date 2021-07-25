CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $268.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.