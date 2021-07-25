Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CROX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

