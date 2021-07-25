Critical Contrast: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insight Enterprises and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $106.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.42 $172.64 million $6.19 15.92 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.68

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Ozon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

