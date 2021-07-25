Critical Comparison: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.24 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.56 Baozun $1.36 billion 1.52 $65.25 million $1.03 25.75

Baozun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.15% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57 Baozun 1 2 2 0 2.20

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 136.02%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

