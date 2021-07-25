Credit Suisse Group Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $78.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of OneMain by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.