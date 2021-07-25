Credit Suisse Group Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.07.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $111.49 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock worth $15,015,095 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.