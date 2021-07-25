Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

STSA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $26.50.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

