Credit Suisse AG Sells 110,135 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -263.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

