Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of El Pollo Loco worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

