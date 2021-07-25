Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

