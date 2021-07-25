Credit Suisse AG Buys 28,744 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 284.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $9.30 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

