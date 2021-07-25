Cream Achieves Market Cap of $27,930.07 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $27,930.07 and $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,318.76 or 0.99759351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.01177366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00407483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

