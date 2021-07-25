Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.