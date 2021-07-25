Cowen Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $68.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Cowen from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

