County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICBK. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

