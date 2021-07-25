CoTrader (COT) Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1,254.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00832758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

