Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $16.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.00 million.

