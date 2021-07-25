Copernicus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 4.4% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,704. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.