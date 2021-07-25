Contrasting SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

2.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies -63.25% -34.00% -21.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.58 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -2.48

SoFi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes starter packs; and provides financing to Cell C for expanding the components of Cell C's telecommunications infrastructure in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.