Contrasting Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) & Its Rivals

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) is one of 865 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Seelos Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 -$19.10 million -5.42 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.30

Seelos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -353.93% -174.56% Seelos Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.14% -112.43% -27.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors 4778 18016 39518 770 2.58

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 404.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.69%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics peers beat Seelos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.