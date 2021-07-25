Contrasting Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 6 7 0 0 1.54

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.75 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.48

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

