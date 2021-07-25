ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Holdings Increased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. ContextLogic comprises about 5.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $66,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,272,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock worth $9,795,168 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WISH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 28,292,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,250,804. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

