Conflux Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $180.52 million and $7.67 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,294.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.43 or 0.06261726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.01312657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00365398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.51 or 0.00599244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00369842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00286486 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 858,935,625 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

