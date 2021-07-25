Compass Group (LON:CPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,427.22 ($18.65).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,485 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,753.46.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

