Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

