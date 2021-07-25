Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

