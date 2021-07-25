Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

