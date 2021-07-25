Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.