Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

