Colony Bankcorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

