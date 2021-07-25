Codex DNA, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 28th (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA’s (NASDAQ:DNAY) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 28th. Codex DNA had issued 6,666,665 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $106,666,640 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Codex DNA’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $16.83 on Friday. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

