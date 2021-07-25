CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

