CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target Raised to GBX 463

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 451 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.82. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

